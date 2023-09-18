Motorcyclist killed after 3-vehicle crash in Butler County Sunday

BUTLER COUNTY — FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP - A Butler County man is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Sunday night.

Stephen Stocks, 42, of Liberty Twp. was identified Monday by the Butler County Coroner as the man killed in the crash.

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. on state Route 4 at Millikan Road in Fairfield Twp. involving a motorcycle and car, a police spokesperson said in a media release.

News Center 7 has learned that a preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcycle operator slowed or stopped at the northbound State Route 4 intersection at Millikin Road.

The driver of a 2005 Toyota car was traveling north when it struck the motorcycle from behind, throwing Stocks from his motorcycle and onto the roadway, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department. A second car also traveling north hit Stocks after he was thrown from the bike.

Despite providing life-saving measures, Stocks was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police spoke with both drivers of the cars after the crash. It was not known if any charges or citations were pending against either car driver.

Potential factors in the crash were also not released and are still under investigation.

If you have information that can help police, you’re asked to call the Fairfield Township Police Investigations Section at (513) 785-1463.

