Motorcyclist dead after crashing into back of stopped SUV

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — A 29-year-old man is dead after a crash in Adams County on Wednesday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened on Sunrise Avenue near Cosby Street in West Union around 3:15 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police report reveals new details into shooting investigation at University of Dayton
- At least 11 dead after UPS plane crash; travelers returning to Louisville airport react to tragedy
- State Fire Marshal office investigating fire at local hotel
Ryan Dalton, 29, of West Union, was driving a motorcycle east on Sunrise Avenue when he crashed into the back of a stopped SUV.
The spokesperson said Dalton died on scene of the crash.
The driver of the SUV wasn’t injured.
Dalton was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the spokesperson said.
This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Georgetown Post.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group