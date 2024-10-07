Mother says tracking app helped save daughter’s life

FAIRLAWN, Ohio — The day started like any other for mother Kelly Dean in Fairlawn, Ohio, when an alert on her phone changed everything.

Her newly licensed daughter, Kylee Dean, was excited about her senior homecoming on Sept. 20, according to our news partners at WOIO.

“An alarm went off that a crash was detected with her car and it sent me a map and said it called 911,” Kelly said.

As Kylee was stopped at an intersection, the sun was so bright that morning that she could not see if the light had changed.

Kylee stepped on the gas and the car in front of her.

“I tried to get out of the car because I was going to talk to the people I hit but then I realized that I was feeling dizzy and I could see the blood all over me”

Kylee was rushed to the hospital and into surgery for her eye for damage to her iris and lens.

Kylee is hoping for a new iris and lens once her eye begins to heal.

Kelly said her tracking app made the difference in getting Kylee help.

“Maybe it’s annoying your parents are tracking you every moment but in that situation, it could save your life,” Kylee said.

