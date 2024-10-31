Mother pleads guilty after 1-year-old son shoots self, suffers serious injuries

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A mother has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from her 1-year-old son shooting himself in February.

Rashaunda Faye Rogers, 25, pleaded guilty to endangering children and tampering with evidence, according to court documents.

Rogers also pleaded no contest to having weapons while under disability.

On Monday, Feb. 11, deputies were called to Dayton Children’s Hospital on reports of a 1-year-old with a head injury, according to court documents.

Deputies spoke with the child’s mother, identified as Rogers, and her fiancé who both arrived at the hospital with the child.

A medical social worker told deputies that the child had a severe cut to his forehead exposing his skull, with a possible fracture and an active brain bleed.

Both Rogers and her fiancé said they believed the child ran into a metal T.V. stand but didn’t witness what happened.

But forensic nurses said the wounds on the child were consistent with gunshot wounds, court documents state.

Rogers told police she did not have any guns inside the home.

When deputies searched the home they found a gun, spent shell casing, ammunition, and a bullet hole in the bedroom ceiling.

Rogers told detectives she did have a gun and that she stored it under her bed on the floor unsecured.

She also admitted to detectives she returned to her home from the hospital and tried to hide the gun in a closet and manipulate the shell casing in the bedroom, court documents allege.

In April Roger’s fiancé, Dariale Brazzell, was sentenced to probation for up to five years after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice

Rogers initially pleaded not guilty to charges in April.

She is set to be sentenced on November 27.

