Mother duck ‘flaps down’ bystander; Firefighters rescue baby ducklings from storm sewer

MACEDONIA — Firefighters rescued a family of baby ducklings after they fell into a storm sewer Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Macedonia Fire Department made a post on social media Saturday morning after making the rescue in a Starbucks parking lot.

The mother duck was taking her ducklings on a morning waddle when her babies fell into a storm sewer, according to the post.

The mother duck was able to “flap down a passerby” who called the fire department.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We did our best not to fowl anything up, but thanks to the quick actions of Jack and Rob, Huey, Dewey, Louie, and the rest of the gang were all reunited safely,” a spokesperson for the Macedonia Fire Department said in the post.

In a pun-filled social media post, the fire department reassured that the ducklings were brought to safety and were able to carry on with their day.

“Momma duck thanked us and asked if she could repay our kindness. We told her the happy quacks were enough, there’s NO BILL,” the spokesperson said in the post.

Sometimes this job is even more than it’s quacked up to be… This young mother was out for a morning waddle when her... Posted by Macedonia Professional Firefighters Local 3947 on Saturday, May 24, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group