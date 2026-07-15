Mother accused of fracturing infant’s collarbone, forearm pleads to lesser charge

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A woman accused of fracturing her daughter’s bones is pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
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Karen Howell pleaded guilty to attempted endangering children last week, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
She was previously charged with one count of endangering children.
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A spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office previously said Howell was accused of injuring her 2-month-old daughter.
The infant was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where it was discovered that she had a fractured collarbone and a forearm fracture.
Howell faces up to 18 months in prison when she’s sentenced next month.
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