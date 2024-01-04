‘The most loveable man;’ Local humane society reopens cat clinic in honor of late veterinarian

GREENE COUNTY — The Humane Society of Greene County is getting back to running its spay and neuter cat clinics.

It stopped them for several months when one of their veterinarians got sick and later died.

A sign on the clinic’s door states it is the home of the Doc Brown Cat Clinic.

The Humane Society and Dr. Harold Brown were instrumental in starting the spay-neuter clinics back in 2006 to help control the population.

The monthly clinics were up until last August when Brown found out he had cancer.

He died in the fall.

The clinic is now ready to start back up again and will continue to hold them in honor of Dr. Brown.

“He was the most lovable man, everybody loved him who came in contact with him, he would do anything to help you. So that’s why when our mission came up that we needed to start something, he jumped on that and he really took care of it for us,” Cindie McCulloch, president of the Humane Society of Greene County said.

The first clinic will be back on Jan. 13.









