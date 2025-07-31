Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Greene Co. cities; spraying scheduled

FAIRBORN, Greene County — Greene County Public Health announced that two mosquito samples in Fairborn tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The mosquitoes were found in traps at Community Park and South Street.

West Nile Virus is spread through mosquito bites and can cause fever or swelling in the spine and brain.

“While most people don’t get seriously ill, some do, especially older adults and those with weakened immune systems or chronic illnesses,” Greene County Public Health said in a statement.

In response, Public Health announced that they’ll treat the area with mosquito spray from 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5.

“The area to be treated includes Community Park, and the South Street area bordered by E. Dayton Drive on the north, South Central Avenue on the east, South Street on the south, and S. Broad Street on the west,” the statement read.

Environmental Health Services Director Shadrick Adams provided several ways people can protect themself and eliminate mosquito breeding sites:

Dump standing water

Maintain water features, including swimming pools

Use mosquito repellents

Protect yourself by dressing in lightweight, light-colored long sleeves and pants, using insect repellent, and avoiding shaded areas where mosquitoes may be resting

Those seeking additional information can call (937) 374-5661 or email mosquitoteam@greenecophoh.gov.

