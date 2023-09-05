Mosquito tests positive for West Nile Virus in Vandalia

VANDALIA — A mosquito that was caught in a trap in Vandalia has tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to a spokesperson from Dayton and Montgomery County Public Health.

It is not uncommon for mosquitos to test positive for the virus, the spokesperson said.

Public Health will spray the area surrounding the Vandalia Rec Center on Tuesday at dusk.

Duet will be sprayed to control the mosquitos. The Environmental Protection Agency said the spray does not pose a risk to humans or animals.

Residents in the spraying area are advised that:

People and pets should stay indoors

The mist will dissipate within 5 to 30 minutes, depending on the weather conditions

The spray is not corrosive and does not stain

When trapped mosquitos test positive for the West Nile Virus, Public Health takes the following actions:

Provide information on how to reduce the mosquito population and how to reduce the chances of being bitten by a mosquito

Spray the affected area to help reduce the mosquito population

According to Public Health, there have been no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in Montgomery County in 2023. There were three human cases reported in 2022.

