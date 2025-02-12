Moreno introduces bill to designate English as U.S. official language

Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno is pushing to designate an official language of the United States.

Moreno introduced the bill, the “English Language Unity Act of 2025,” on Wednesday. It would designate English as the country’s official language.

Currently, the United States does not have an official language, though English is the most commonly used language in the country.

The bill would mandate that all official functions of the United States government be conducted in English.

Additionally, it would require all applicants for U.S. citizenship to demonstrate the ability to read and understand the English language.

Moreno said in a statement that as one of the only naturalized citizens in the Senate, he knows “English is the official language of the United States.”

“The proudest moment of my life was when I became an American citizen at 18, a process that showed me just how foundational the English language is to the American way of life,” Moreno said. “It’s long past time we enshrine this simple fact into law.”

