More than 3,900 AES Ohio customers are without power Thursday evening as strong storms continue to hit the northern Miami Valley.

According to the AES Ohio outage map at 7:15 p.m.:

◊ Logan 3,548

◊ Montgomery 351

We will continue to update this developing report.





