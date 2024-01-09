More than 1,000 people without power in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — More than 1,000 people are without power right now in Preble County.

According to AES Ohio’s outage map, the power outage was initially reported at 3:57 p.m.

AES crews are currently out patrolling the area trying to find what caused the outage, an AES Ohio representative said.

In the Gasper Township area, more than 1,200 people are without power. In West Alexandria, more than 100 people are without power.

News Center 7 is working to learn how this outage occurred and when power is expected to be restored.

We will continue to update this story.

To report an outage, visit AES Ohio’s website.

