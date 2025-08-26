More rare cold August mornings; Continued dry stretches in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Tuesday was the coolest August morning in Dayton in 12 years after a likely record was tied.
Temperatures are expected to drop by about 2 degrees more, possibly reaching the low 40s, for communities north of I-70 on Wednesday morning. The record low is 43 degrees, which was set back in 1910.
The cool air is also in combination with the dry air. August is Dayton’s third driest month on average after February and October, but this August has been below average rainfall-wise.
This is the driest August since 2022, and looking back over the past several years, August has either been a boom or bust for rainfall totals. This month’s rainfall is running about 1 inch below average.
No one is experiencing drought conditions as of Tuesday, but some areas like Logan, Auglaize, and some of Champaign counties are abnormally dry. The drought monitor comes out every Thursday with new updates.
