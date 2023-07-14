More Ohioans qualify for medicinal marijuana as new condition is approved

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s State Medical Board expanded the number of people who can qualify for medicinal marijuana by now including a new syndrome to its list.

The State Medical Board approved to add irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) to the list of conditions that doctors in Ohio could recommend marijuana for as treatment. The approval came after a committee recommended the expansion following national data that marijuana could help IBS.

The National Library of Medicine cited that marijuana could help symptoms by reducing inflammation and lowering overall sensitivity.

IBS is a gastrointestinal disorder that causes excessive gas, abdominal pain, and cramps. Those with IBS exhibited normal to abnormal bowel movements depending on the day.

Medical officials considered there to be three main types of IBS:

IBS with constipation (IBS-C): Most of your stool is hard and lumpy.

Most of your stool is hard and lumpy. IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D): Most of your stool is loose and watery.

Most of your stool is loose and watery. IBS with mixed bowel habits (IBS-M): You have both hard and lumpy stool along with loose and watery stool on the same day.

IBS affects around 5 to 10 percent of the worldwide population.

While IBS was accepted, the board rejected petitions to add autism and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) to the approved list.

