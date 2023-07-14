Moraine swears in new deputy fire chief

MORAINE — The City of Moraine has sworn in its new deputy fire chief.

Traci Kuzminski was sworn in as Deputy Fire Chief at the Moraine City Council meeting on Thursday.

“I cannot express my appreciation and gratitude enough to be given this opportunity to continue my career with the Moraine Fire Division. 19 1/2 years ago I did not envision myself in the role as Deputy Chief. I am thankful I can continue serving the citizens of Moraine,” Kuzminski said.

Mayor Teri Murphy said city officials were “excited that Traci can continue her career” with the city.

Kuzminski has been with the City of Moraine since 2004.

