Montgomery County’s annual tire buy back event set for next month

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — If you have old tires that need to go, Montgomery County will pay you to get rid of them.

On Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling Facility at 1001 Encrete Lane, Moraine, OH 45439 will host the county’s annual Tire Buy Back Day.

This event is open to all Montgomery County residents with proof of residency.

The facility is offering $2 dollars per tire with a maximum of 10 tires per vehicle. No truck, farm implements, or other oversized tires will be accepted.

Hauling more than 10 tires at a time without an approved state registration is a felony in Ohio, according to organizers.

