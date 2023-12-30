Local

Montgomery County to hold Styrofoam recycling event in January

By WHIO Staff

2 semi-trailers and box truck filled at Styrofoam recycling event in Centerville (Jan 2023)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County will hold a Styrofoam recycling event in January.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the Activity Center Park in Centerville, you can bring Styrofoam to be recycled.

Styrofoam can not be recycled at the curb and does not break down in landfills.

The Styrofoam recycled at this event will be densified into other items like surfboards and picture frames. Used food containers will not be accepted.


