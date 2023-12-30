Montgomery County to hold Styrofoam recycling event in January

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County will hold a Styrofoam recycling event in January.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the Activity Center Park in Centerville, you can bring Styrofoam to be recycled.

Styrofoam can not be recycled at the curb and does not break down in landfills.

The Styrofoam recycled at this event will be densified into other items like surfboards and picture frames. Used food containers will not be accepted.







