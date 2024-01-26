Mobile home a total loss after fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A mobile home was destroyed by a fire in Dayton Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. Dayton firefighters were called to the 2400 block of Vance Road for reports of a fire, according to initial reports.

The fire ripped through a mobile home which was considered a total loss, according to fire crews on scene.

No injuries were reported and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We are working to learn more and will update as new information is released.





