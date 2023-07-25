Missing man’s body recovered from Great Miami River after several days of search, police say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A missing man’s body was recovered from the Great Miami River in Colerain Township Monday.

>> TRENDING: Ohio officer placed on leave after police dog attacks surrendering truck driver

On Saturday, rescue crews began searching for a man who went missing after he entered the water and never resurfaced while reportedly fishing, WCPO reported. Initial descriptions of him were sparse, stating that he was in his 20s.

Colerain Fire, EMS, and Water Rescue responded to the area and utilized boats, dogs, drones, and a dive team to attempt to locate the missing man. They searched for hours Saturday night, but were unable to find him—at which point, crews shifted from a rescue to a recovery mission.

“The more eyes the better, whether they are camera lenses or actual people,” Helen Tracey-Noren, a spokesperson for Colerain Township said.

Although the identity of the man was not released, family members told WCPO Monday that Dhan Bista was the man authorities were searching for.

“I’d like to say to my relatives, friends and all my colleagues that we are missing Dhan and he is no more,” Dhan’s cousin, Narayan Bista, said. “He’s only the one living with his family, he’s working and so they are surviving because of him only.”

Recovery crews were able to locate a body Monday, which was taken by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office for analysis. The man’s family was waiting on the results.

We will update this story as it develops.





© 2023 Cox Media Group