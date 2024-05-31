UPDATE: Missing Dayton woman found safe

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 1:44 p.m.

Nyirangorore Modesta has been found and is safe, according to police.

INITIAL REPORT:

A Missing Endangered Adult Alert has been issued for several area counties regarding a missing woman from Dayton.

Nyirangorore Modesta, 60, was last seen this morning around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of Mulford Avenue in Dayton. She walked away from her home and has not returned.

Modesta is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 135 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow dress with a handbag.

Modesta has been diagnosed with dementia and does not speak English, according to Dayton Police. Her spoken language is Kinyarwanda.

The alert issued by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is for Montgomery, Butler, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Preble, and Warren counties.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call 911, Dayton Police at (937) 333-2677, or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867.





