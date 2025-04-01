Beavercreek teen missing for over a week found safe

BEAVERCREEK — Police have located a missing teen from Beavercreek.
The Beavercreek Police Department shared in a social media post that they have located 16-year-old Danielle Merritt.
She was reported missing on Saturday, March 22, after she left her residence and did not return.
Merritt was missing for over a week, according to a previous post from the Department.
