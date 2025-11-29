Statewide missing adult alert cancelled for missing Ohio woman

COLUMBUS — UPDATE @ 6:58 a.m.:

The Missing Adult alert has been cancelled.

INITIAL REPORT:

A missing adult alert was issued statewide for a missing Ohio woman.

The Columbus Police Department issued a statewide Missing Adult alert for a 69-year-old woman who walked away from her residence and did not return.

Police are looking for 69-year-old Cindy Smith, who walked away from her home on Hanna Drive in Columbus around 10 p.m. on Nov. 28 and did not return.

Law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Smith is a white female, 5′2″ tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has gray hair and hazel eyes.

If you see Smith or know of her whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department at 614-645-4747.

