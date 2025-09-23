Missing Adult Alert issued for local 71-year-old man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A missing adult alert has been issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for a 71-year-old man.

Clinton Fultz was last seen walking away from his house in Trotwood around 7 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said Fultz suffers from dementia and authorities are concerned for his safety.

Fultz is a white 71-year-old man, five feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Fultz is asked to call 911 or contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (937) 225-4357.

