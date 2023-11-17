Missing Adult Alert issued for Butler Co. man

HAMILTON — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Butler County man.

On Nov. 16 at 4:15 p.m. Jack Abner drove away from his home in Hamilton and has not returned.

Abner is described as a white male, 80 years old, 5′8 inches tall, and 208 pounds.

He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and sweatpants.

His vehicle is described as a light blue 2011 Ford Fusion with Ohio plate HKC1877.

Authorities said to call 911 if you see Abner or the vehicle.





