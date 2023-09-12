Millions awarded to Shelby County airport for improvements

SIDNEY, Shelby County — Nearly $4 million has been announced for improvements at the Sidney Airport, according to a spokesperson from Sherrod Brown’s office.

>>Call for backup prompted at Wayne HS football game due to large ‘disorderly’ crowd, charges expected

The Federal Aviation Administration awarded a $3,985,161 grant as part of the Airport Improvement Program.

The airport will use the money to build taxiways, the spokesperson said.

In a statement, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said, “Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” Brown said. “This investment will enhance safety and operations at the Sidney Municipal Airport and improve travel for Ohio families and businesses.”

©2023 Cox Media Group