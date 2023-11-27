Millions of Americans expected to take advantage of online deals on Cyber Monday

MORAINE — More than 71 million Americans are expected to shop online today on the most anticipated day of the year, Cyber Monday.

Customers will spend more than $270 billion on online and other non-store purchases this Christmas holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson previewed Cyber Monday from outside the Walmart in Moraine on Dorothy Lane during News Center 7′s Daybreak.

Cyber Monday is the second-most popular shopping day of the year behind Black Friday.

Kristin McGrath, an editor at RetailMeNot.com, says many of the Cyber Monday deals are recycled from Black Friday.

Robertson said that according to McGrath, today is a good time to shop for clothes because many retailers will offer their online clothing deals and have very generous online promo codes for Cyber Monday.

“For example, you know the retailers tend to match each other’s prices I’m not talking about like asking for a price match, but like they kind of copycat each other’s prices with them,” she explained. “One retailer might have an extra promo code you can use KOHLs will offer you know some Kohl’s Cash on top of it we’re offering the same price as other retailers so those are some things you kind of have to look into to see which deals the sweetest.”

Robertson says other stores like Target have a similar rewards system where they track your points so it’s a good idea to check for those ahead of your online shopping spree.

Several people will be shopping online today maybe looking for that piece of furniture they’ve been wanting, that new iPhone for their kids for Christmas, or even booking that next vacation.

