Middletown police looking to identify suspect in string of car break-ins

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a string of car break-ins.

The break-ins occurred in the area of Oxford State Road and Yankee Road, the police division said in a social media post.

>> Back to School: Police say parents’ popular social media trend not that innocent

Police say the suspect has a vehicle with “notable damage” and appears to either have a paper tag or out-of-state plates, possibly Kentucky.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information that can help police is asked to contact Detective Agee at 513-425-7796.

This person is wanted for questioning regarding a string of car break-ins in the area of Oxford State Rd and Yankee Rd.... Posted by Middletown Division of Police on Monday, August 21, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group