Middletown man arrested, charged in local child sex case

DAYTON — A Middletown man is in jail after allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old.

Tyler Hollon, 21, was charged Monday with three counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor and three counts of attempt to commit unlawful sexual contact with a minor, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Between January and May 2023, Hollon allegedly engaged in sexual conduct “about 5 times” with a 13-year-old girl, whose family he was living with at the time on E. Hudson Ave in Dayton.

The teen “disclosed details of the incidents during a forensic interview at CARE House,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Hollon was arrested late Monday night and appeared in court Tuesday. His bond was set at $250,000.

Hollon remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 16.

