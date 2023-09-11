Miamisburg High School students climb bleachers to remember 9/11

MIAMISBURG — 22 years ago today, the World Trade Center was attacked in New York City, and our country will never forget.

>>Remembering 9/11: Nation marks 22 anniversary of the attacks on America

History teachers in the Miami Valley teach what happened that day to those who weren’t even born yet.

“We don’t really understand what happened because we weren’t there,” Miamisburg High School junior Mirna Hourani said.

To help the next generation understand, students joined local firefighters and police to climb bleachers together to replicate what the first responders did 22 years ago, but on a much smaller scale.

“They put in hours and hours and hot and smoke and fallen ceilings and way worse than what we did,” West Carrollton Firefighter and EMT Collin Lovett said.

Each student carried a photo of a service member who died that day.

“They get it again, that appreciation and that honor because what they did is truly amazing,” Hourani said.

>>University of Dayton students placing flags on campus in tribute to 9/11 victims today

As students were sweating, and some even needed breaks, Miamisburg history teacher Siobhan Tirado said his students came to realize the importance of this day.

“It’s nothing compared to what they were doing,” Hourani said.

“Many of them do remark that you know ‘I was dying and these guys are climbing with all this gear,’” Tirado said.

The students realized the will these first responders had in New York to save people as the buildings were burning and engulfed in smoke.

“This is a way for them to make a connection,” Tirado said.

>>Dayton National Cemetery to honor 9/11 victims today

“I think it shows a lot of respect,” Lovett said

Over 700 people climbed up and down Miamisburg’s bleachers for over 20 minutes to replicate an ounce of what happened 22 years ago.

©2023 Cox Media Group