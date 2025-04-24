Miamisburg City Schools selects new superintendent

MIAMISBURG — After a long search, Miamisburg City Schools announced its selection for new superintendent.

Stacy Maney has been selected as the new superintendent, pending board approval, according to a school district spokesperson.

The Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Friday to vote for approval.

Maney has been the assistant superintendent for Lakota Local Schools since August 2023.

“I am truly honored to be named superintendent of Miamisburg Schools and incredibly excited to join this vibrant community,” she said. “I look forward to partnering with our dedicated educators, families, and students as we work together to inspire excellence and shape a bright future for every learner.”

Maney has also spent 18 years as a teacher, principal, and executive director of human resources in the Dayton Public and Beavercreek City Schools, the spokesperson said.

“With our strong sense of community and dedication to academic success, we are confident Maney will help strengthen our district and support the continued growth of our staff, students, and families,” said Corey Dafler, Board of Education President. “We look forward to welcoming her as the soon-to-be leader of our Viking Family.”

Pending approval, she starts on Aug. 1.

