Miami Valley receiving state funding for water quality improvement projects

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Miami Valley will be receiving state funding for water quality improvements.

The Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) has awarded over $90 million in grants to 10 communities across the state to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure, an OWDA spokesperson said.

Montgomery County is receiving funding to replace aging waterlines for two projects.

The projects are:

At least $723,000 at 3.46% for the construction of 6,500 feet of waterline along Locust Camp Road

More than $948,000 at 3.46% for the building of 3,400 feet of waterline along Bayside and Barrett Streets

