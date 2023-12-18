Miami Valley preparing for snow showers, high wind gusts today

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley is preparing for scattered snow showers and high wind gusts today.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire region today at 10 a.m. It will last until 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

News Center 7 is reporting from Miami County with what you need to know to be prepared.

>>Winter Weather Advisory issued for entire region today; Snow showers, windy conditions expected

One of the best ways to stay safe during winter weather is to know what to expect before you head out the door.

Robertson is out in Troy this morning and seeing wet roads due to light rain showers falling.

She says it is a good idea to dress in heavy layers before heading out the door today.

>>PREVOUS COVERAGE: ‘Being weather aware;’ How to prepare for Monday’s wintry weather

News Center 7 spoke with Clark County’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA) about what other things you should do to make sure you are not caught off guard with one of the first tastes of winter weather.

Here are some of the ways to be prepared:

Make sure your phone stays fully charged.

Know how to use a generator safely.

Avoid using a stove or oven to heat your home.

Take it easy on the roads.

“Being weather aware, (today) is going to be extremely important, especially with the 40-mile-an-hour wind gusts that are forecasted,” Michelle Clements-Pitstick, Clark County EMA Director, told News Center 7.

She also said to encourage people to have multiple ways to get their weather information before heading out the door.

Several different county EMA’s also posted what to expect on social media.

Shelby County posted on its social media page they are expecting gusty winds, snow squalls, and slick road conditions.

Clark County also stated that they are preparing for numerous snow showers and Darke County said they can expect up to two inches of snow.

>>Stay alert: Download the free WHIO Weather App

News Center 7 also spoke with viewers about what they felt about the possibility of snow today.

“I’ll take the summer, 80, 90-degree weather,” said Vicki Lobaugh, from Centerville.

“I want to like throw snowballs, like “Elf,” said Ellie Little. “You know, I’m ready to make some snow castles.

>>Winter driving: Tips to help you hit the road safely

For those who plan to go out in the morning hours, expect scattered snow showers. Around noon, rain showers will mix into the precipitation.

Slick spots could appear on roadways throughout the remainder of the day, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologists.

“We always encourage everybody to have multiple ways to get their weather information, so whether that be an NOAA Weather Radio, local media outlets, National Weather Service, social media,” Clements-Pitstick said.

Storm Center 7 meteorologists are tracking this winter weather system and will continue to monitor weather and driving conditions throughout the day.



