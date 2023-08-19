Miami Valley Planning Regional Commission issues Air Quality Alert for part of region Sunday

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley Planning Regional Commission has issued an Air Quality Alert for part the region Sunday.

It will be in effect starting at 12 a.m. Saturday night until 12 a.m. Sunday night for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble Counties, an MVPRC spokesperson said.

MVPRC issued it in conjunction with the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency (RAPCA) as the temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 80s with sunny skies and southern winds.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast is also projected to be 101 for Sunday.

Any reading of 101 or higher is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” according to the spokesperson.

People with heart or lung disease along with older adults, children, and teens are asked to take these steps to reduce exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

To get an update on conditions, visit this website.

