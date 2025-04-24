Miami Valley Murder Mystery: Who killed Jillian Miles? - Today on News Center 7 at 5

The night of February 19th, 2013, someone shot Jillian Miles while her one and two-year-old children were in the house with her.

As Jillian lay dying, the killer ran free, and one night turned into thousands, with detectives still hunting for the shooter 12 years later.

In News Center 7 Anchor Cheryl McHenry’s final Miami Valley Murder Mystery, she examines the evidence and shares a mother’s desperate plea: “Don’t stay silent.” Watch Today on News Center 7 beginning at 5.

