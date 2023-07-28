Miami Valley Hospital South earns spine care certification from The Joint Commission

DAYTON — Miami Valley Hospital South has earned certification for its spine care services from The Joint Commission.

The hospital earned Disease-Specific Care (DSC) Certification for its “unwavering dedication to delivering superior spine care and ensuring optimal patient outcomes,” a Premier Health spokesperson said.

“We are immensely proud to have received the Disease-Specific Care Certification for our spine care services from The Joint Commission,” said Marquita Turner, chief operating officer, of Miami Valley Hospital North and South. “This recognition is a testament to our health care professionals’ exceptional skills, and it showcases our commitment to the highest clinical excellence and patient-centered care.”

The certification for spine treatment comes from an evaluation by Joint Commission surveyors.

They assessed the hospital’s compliance based on evidence-based practices, clinical guidelines, patient education, infection prevention, care coordination, pain management, and patient outcomes measurement.

