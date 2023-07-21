Miami Valley airports receive over $1M to improve infrastructure for safer, better travel

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Miami Valley airports received a million dollar grant to improve its infrastructure for a better functional experience.

>> TRENDING: Man shot, killed in Richmond, IN; Suspects still at large

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced $1,457,245 in total would be given to airports in Miami Valley as part of the Airport Improvement Program by the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a spokesperson for the senator’s office said.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” Brown said. “These investments will enhance safety and operations at Southwest Ohio airports and improve travel for Ohio families and businesses.”

James M. Cox Dayton International Airport received $1,413,775 to to reconstruct the airport vault and acquire or rehabilitate an emergency generator.

Hook Field, the Middletown Regional Airport, received $43,470 to shift or reconfigure an existing taxiway.

© 2023 Cox Media Group