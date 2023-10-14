Miami Twp. road reopens after months-long bridge replacement project

MIAMI TWP. — A road in Miami Twp. has reopened after being closed for a months-long construction project.

Lamme Road north of Alex Bell Road reopened Friday after being closed since January. The closure was to conduct a $2.61 million bridge replacement project.

In addition to the bridge replacement, a new signal at the intersection of Lamme Road and Alex Bell Road was installed. The curb ramps at the intersection were replaced and some of the curbs and sidewalk areas were repaired.

Officials noted that the project was completed two weeks ahead of schedule.

