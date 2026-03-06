Miami men’s basketball coach named finalist for 2 national awards

OXFORD — The head coach of the nationally ranked Miami University men’s basketball team continues to receive national recognition.

Miami head coach Travis Steele has been named a finalist for two coach of the year awards.

Collegeinsider.com announced on Thursday that Steele has been named a finalist for the Jim Phelan Award and the Hugh Durham Award.

The Jim Phelan Award is presented annually to the top head coach in Division I college basketball.

The Hugh Durham Award goes to the top mid-major head coach in college basketball, according to a university spokesperson.

Among the finalists for the Jim Phelan Award are Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd, Duke’s Jon Scheyer, Florida’s Todd Golden, Michigan’s Dusty May, and Saint Louis’ Josh Schertz.

The other finalists for the Hugh Durham Award include Santa Clara’s Herb Sendek. He coached at Miami from 1993 to 1996.

Akron’s John Groce and Green Bay’s Doug Gottlieb are also finalists for the award.

Miami is ranked No. 19 nationally and remains the only unbeaten team in the country at 30-0.

They conclude the regular season tonight at Ohio in the Battle of the Bricks.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. from Athens.

