Miami Co. state route to close next week for construction

MIAMI COUNTY — A state route in Miami County was scheduled to be closed for an entire work week, from Monday to Friday.

State Route 55 was scheduled to be closed between North Alcony Conover Road and state Route 201, approximately a mile-long stretch, for a culvert replacement. Construction workers planned to replace two culverts.

The construction work was scheduled to begin Monday, July 17 and end Friday, July 21.

Motorists traveling eastbound on state Route 55 were to be detoured to state Route 201 southbound, state Route 41 southbound, state Route 235 northbound, then finally to state Route 55.

Motorists traveling westbound on state Route 55 were to be detoured to state Route 235 southbound, state Route 41 northbound, state Route 201 northbound, then finally to state Route 55.

