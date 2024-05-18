Mercer County Fairgrounds receives $30k donation to complete project

MERCER COUNTY — The Mercer County Fairgrounds received a $30,000 donation from Cargill to help complete the Grand Event Center project, according to a spokesperson from the fairgrounds.

The center is designed to host year-round large-scale indoor activities.

According to the Grand Event Center website, the space will have events like livestock shows, concerts, indoor tractor pulls, tradeshows, and more.

“We are thrilled to receive this generous donation from Cargill, which will play a vital role in advancing the Grand Event Center project. With Phase 1 completed, this contribution propels us towards Phase 2, as we continue to raise sponsorship dollars to realize our vision for this community space,” Mercer County Fair Manager Cara Muhlenkamp said.

