Menthol products are targeting kids, minority groups, local health leaders say

DAYTON — Montgomery County health officials put on the first regional menthol prevention summit on Thursday.

Public health leaders say that smoking is down across the country but the use of menthol products is not, and local health leaders say that’s because they believe the tobacco industry is targeting low-income groups and young people.

Dr. Jeanette Robinson runs the Montgomery County-based American Fitness, Health, and Wellness Institute. One of their main goals is convincing people to stop smoking and menthol products are making the job tougher.

“It’s sending the wrong message because it’s so confusing,” Robinson said.

Robinson’s group is doing audits of large and small stores across the country. She shared on images on News Center 7 at 5:00 showing candy and ice cream products often being lined up right next to menthol smokes.

“They’re looking for new customers and the new customers are our youth,” she said, noting that African American and LGBTQ+ communities are also being targeted.

Jennifer Wentzel, Health Commissioner for Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County, said companies are hiding the dangers of menthol products.

“It masks the harm it does,” Wentzel said.

Menthol products still have nicotine in them. They still increase infant mortality rates, increase lung cancer, and increase death rates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that African Americans make up 40 percent of excess deaths due to menthol smoking. It’s why Robinson’s organization is working to help break addictions.

Robinson’s group works closely with the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), often referring them to ODH to set up customized plans to stop smoking. ODH also has a hotline, 1-800-QUIT-NOW.





