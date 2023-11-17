Memorial service held for area K-9 killed in crash

FRANKLIN — A 3-year-old German shepherd died Saturday when a wrong-way diver going 70 miles per hour crashed into a Franklin police cruiser.

Law enforcement agencies from across the tri-state gathered to say goodbye.

They sent K-9 Fury off with an honorable salute as a blue and red procession led him to the Franklin Police Department.

“Being a former handler, I know what it’s like to have a K-9 partner and you form a bond with them, very close, spend more time with them than a lot of your family,” Sgt. Theodore Trupp of the Dayton Police Department said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 21-year-old Michael Sims was speeding the wrong way on South River Street before he collided with the Franklin police cruiser. Sims then drove off the roadway and struck a tree before stopping.

OSHP said Fury, the K-9, was transported to MedVet where he died due to his injuries.

The two officers only had minor injuries after the crash but were transported to Kettering Health Franklin.

Fury’s legacy does not end with his death.

His son Nitro is also a dedicated K-9 officer.

