Memorial marking deadly tornado outbreak hung inside Logan County school

INDIAN LAKES, Logan County — A memorial marking the deadly tornado outbreak in March has been hung inside a Logan County high school.

The memorial, a metal structure that says Indian Lake Strong with the date of the tornado outbreak, March 14, is hung outside the Indian Lake High School Auditorium doors.

The location was chosen because it is a high-traffic area where people from all of the Indian Lakes District Schools gather to watch performances or enter for sporting events,

“In fact, many of our families first learned about the tornado warning that night during an ILES Second Grade mini-musical performance inside the auditorium and some took shelter at the high school during the storm,” the school district said in a Facebook post.

The memorial was created and donated by Brian Davis of Dovetail Metal Sign and Design.

The school district called the memorial a “steadfast reminder of how Lakers respond by adapting and adjusting to any event.”

