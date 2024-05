DAYTON — It’s been five years since hundreds of homes were destroyed when 20 tornadoes tore across the Miami Valley, leaving a path of destruction, and an indelible mark on our community.

News Center 7 anchor Gabrielle Enright talks to survivors of the terrifying Memorial Day tornadoes and takes you inside the communities still fighting to rebuild today on News Center 7 beginning at 5:00.

©2024 Cox Media Group