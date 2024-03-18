Medics transport 2 men to hospital after early morning crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two men were taken to the hospital after a crash in Darke County early Monday morning.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched at 5:32 a.m. to North Alt. State Route 49 and Hollansburg-Sampson Road on initial reports of an injury, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a black 2016 Ford Edge was traveling east on Hollansburg-Sampson Road at North Alt. State Route 49 when the driver failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign into the patch of a black 2007 Dodge Ram.

The vehicles collided at the intersection.

Medics transported both drivers to Wayne Hospital with minor injuries.

Arcanum Rescue and Fire provided mutual aid.

The crash remains under investigation.

