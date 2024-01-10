Medics transport 1 to hospital following crash on SB I-75 in Moraine

MORAINE — A person was taken to the hospital following a crash on Southbound Interstate 75 in Moraine early Wednesday morning.

Moraine Police officers and medics were dispatched around 12:17 a.m. to Southbound Interstate 75 between Dryden Road and Springboro Pike on initial reports of a crash.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that medics transported one person to the hospital.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that the right and center lanes were closed but have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

