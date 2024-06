DAYTON — A person is hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched around 4:24 a.m. to the 5000 block of Norris Avenue on initial reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Medics transported the victim to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

