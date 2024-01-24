Medics transport 1 to hospital after camper fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A person was transported to the hospital after a camper caught fire in Trotwood early Wednesday morning.

Trotwood firefighters and police officers were dispatched around 2:22 a.m. to the 100 block of N. Northampton Avenue on initial reports of a camper on fire.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells News Center 7 that the fire is out and medics transported a person to Miami Valley Hospital with burn injuries.

Initial scanner traffic indicated the camper was full of flames when officers arrived at the scene.

We working to learn that person’s condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

