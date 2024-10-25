Medics respond to crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Medics responded to a crash in Montgomery County early Friday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 3:42 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 8900 block of State Route 4 on reports of a crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- WATCH: Multiple Ohio first responders pull woman from burning home
- ‘Been really stressful;’ Mother seeking justice after babysitters allegedly abuse toddler
- 40-year-old arrested on drug charge after barricading himself in Darke County house
Medics did respond to the single-vehicle crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]