Medics respond to crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Medics responded to a crash in Montgomery County early Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 3:42 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 8900 block of State Route 4 on reports of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

Medics did respond to the single-vehicle crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



