Medics, officers on scene of crash in Miami Township

MIAMI TWP. — Officers and medics are on the scene of a crash in Miami Township Sunday morning.

Medics from Miami Valley Fire District and Miami Township Police were dispatched around 7:20 a.m. to the area of Byers Road and Austin Boulevard on initial reports of a crash, Miami Valley Fire District posted on social media.

Images from the Miami Valley Fire District show crews on the scene and van was one of the vehicles involved.

Miamisburg Police officers are also on the scene providing mutual aid.

Miami Valley Fire District is asking people to avoid the area.

